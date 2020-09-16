Daniel Cormier Says He’s Had Early Talks With WWE, Would Like to Start at the Commentary Table Before Starting a Feud

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who revealed he’s had talks with WWE. Cormier is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and has expressed interest with working for WWE in the past. The former double weight division champion recently retired from MMA after his loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 last month. Below are some highlights.

Daniel Cormier on his talks with WWE: “We’ve been talking. We’ve spoken to some of the people over there in very, very early conversations. WWE is a company I’ve watched and loved my entire life.”

His interest in doing commentary for WWE before starting a feud: “Put me at the commentary table. Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. I would love that, and I wouldn’t be faking it. WWE is something I’ve loved my entire life. Then, after those six months, what if I’m sitting next to Michael Cole, and Roman comes over and smacks the microphone out of my hand? But I’m an announcer. Will I hit him back? Then you’re asking if this will happen or not. That’s what I want, that slow build, the type of story you want to see, and your heart feels like it’s going to explode while you’re waiting for it. Give me the slow build, let it simmer.”

His thoughts on AEW: “I haven’t really watched AEW as much, but I’m sure they’re doing fantastic things over there. I had this whole thing with Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks a few years ago that wasn’t the best, but that’s water under the bridge. I’m happy that those guys are doing well. We shared a hotel in Jacksonville. I was working out and Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts came up to me. I said to myself, That’s how you know you’re somebody—Jake The Snake comes up to you and starts up a conversation when you’re working out.”