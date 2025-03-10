wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia, Undisputed Kingdom Beat Shane Taylor Promotions On AEW Revolution: Zero Hero
Daniel Garcia and the Undisputed Kingdom teamed up to defeat Shane Taylor Promotions on the AEW Revolution: Zero Hero pre-show. Garcia, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Daniel Garcia defeated Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean during the Zero Hour show before Sunday’s PPV.
The match ended with some tension between Cole and Garcia as Garcia tapped himself in as Cole was about to hit the Panama Sunrise and made Moriarty tap to the Dragon Tamer. Cole stared at Garcia before joining Roderick and Kyle in fighting off the rest of the group.
Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
