Various News: Danny Davis & More Added To The Gathering V, Feature On Angelo Mosca

– T-Mart Promotions has added Danny Davis, Earl Hebner and more to the lineup for The Gathering V. PWInsider reports that the updated list of guests for the August 1st through the 4th convention in Charlotte, North Carolina is as follows:

Superticket Guests: Al Snow, Marty Jannetty, Tony Atlas, Reggie B. Fine (making his first ever convention appearance), Rockin’ Robin, The Glamour Girls, The Jumping Bomb Angels, Rod Price, Brian Adias, Jack Victory, John Tatum, John Nord, Raven, Heidi Lee Morgan, Misty Blue Simmes and Wendi Richter

Vendor Guests: Kevin Von Erich, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, Allysin Kay, Dangerous Danny Davis, Earl Hebner, The One Man Gang, Iceman King Parsons, Little Guido, Missy Hyatt, Maxx Payne, Jimmy Valiant, Angelina Love, Lacey Von Erich, Velvet Sky, Bobcat (aka the Hardcore Ho), former WWE referee Mike Cioda, Pitbull#1 Gary Wolf, George South, and Angelo Mosca Jr.

Wendy Richter will be honored as part of the annual baquet dinner alongside the previously-announced Von Erich Family (with Kevin Von Erich accepting) and Angelo Mosca Sr. The weekend will celebrate World Class Championship Wrestling and the USWA and will feature a reunion of The Glamour Girls and The Jumping Bomb Angels.

Ian Douglass has written a feature on Angelo Mosco in honor of Black History Month