Ex-WWE Developmental Talent Danny Gimondo Misses Court Date, Arraignment Set

Former WWE developmental talent Danny Gimondo didn’t appear for a court date in relation to his charges of DUI and more. As previously reported, Gimondo was arrested on June 29th on charges of of DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was set for a September 1st pre-trial hearing in Hernando County, Florida court but PWInsider reports that he was listed in court paperwork as “not present.”

An arraignment is set for September 20th on the DUI charge, and the report notes that court records indicate prosecutors have decided not to prosecute the possession charge. Gimondo and his bail bondsman have both been informed that an arrest warrant will be issued should he not be present at the arraignment. He is out on a $2,000 bond.

As previously6 reported, an arrest report from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office states that Gimondo was pulled over at a McDonalds after police saw him failing to stay in a single traffic lane. A traffic unit was called to the scene, and the traffic officer said that they arrived at 2:53 PM to find Gimondo sweating with an “odor of alcohol” coming off his breath and body. Gimondo said he was heading to a rehab facility after relapsing on alcohol. He told the officer that he had “drank Tito’s” earlier in the day “and is currently on Benzos.” He failed a sobriety test and was placed under arrest, and said he’d have a hard time doing some of the field sobriety tests (which he failed) due to a knee injury from pro wrestling.