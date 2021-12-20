Darius Martin Is Happy to See His Brother Succeed As a Singles Star

Darius Martin is currently on the shelf, but in the meantime he’s happy to see his brother Dante succeeding as a solo star in AEW. Martin spoke with Jon Alba for One on One and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On reaching out to the Young Bucks for a shot in AEW: “Unfortunately, I’d just lost my job. And I was looking for a new job. But I needed money. And I just sent a message to Matt [Jackson] and I was like, ‘Hey man. I know it’s a long shot but we really love what AEW is doing and we really want to be here and we want to show what we can do. We want to push the boundaries, the innovation. AEW is on another level right now and we really want to be a part of the groundwork of this company.’”

On seeing his brother succeed as a singles talent: “It’s the best. It always puts a smile on my face. Honestly, every week when I watch Dante wrestle, he grows more and more into becoming my favorite wrestler. I love watching Dante perform more than I like watching a lot of ‘bigger names’ perform because Dante innovates, and he’s creative, and he really pushes the boundaries of high flying.”

On their ability to connect with fans: “I just think we’re relatable in the sense that we’re young. I think they see the genuineness. We want to be here. We want to learn. We’re the same as them, really. We’re just two fans that happen to stumble across this job and get lucky. But we’re in the right place at the right time and…we’re just gonna keep showing what we can do.”