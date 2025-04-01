– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. You can check out a preview clip and synopsis for tonight’s episode of Ludvig Borga below:

Ludvig Borga: Hellraiser from Helsinki A Finnish wrestling bad guy turned real-life racist politician, Tony Halme’s time in the WWF as Ludvig Borga is only the start of his chaotic and destructive life.

Ludvig Borga’s demeanor in the locker room made him an outsider among his peers and the discovery of his controversial tattoos made it easy for the WWF to eventually sever ties with him.

Dark Side of the Ring airs tomorrow, April 1 at 10P ET on the VICE TV channel. pic.twitter.com/1du4is8eBm

