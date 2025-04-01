wrestling / News

New Preview Clip and Synopsis for Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode on Ludvig Borga

April 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. You can check out a preview clip and synopsis for tonight’s episode of Ludvig Borga below:

Ludvig Borga: Hellraiser from Helsinki
A Finnish wrestling bad guy turned real-life racist politician, Tony Halme’s time in the WWF as Ludvig Borga is only the start of his chaotic and destructive life.

