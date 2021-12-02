wrestling / News
Davey Richards Wins 2021 Opera Cup on MLW Fusion ALPHA
Davey Richards is your 2021 MLW Opera Cup winner, having won the tournament on this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA. Richards defeated TJP on Wednesday’s episode in the finals of the tournament to capture the trophy. You can see clips from the match below.
Richards defeated Tom Lawlor and Bobby Fish to advance to the finals of the tournament.
Only one man will come out on top and become the 2021 #OperaCup winner. Who will it be? @RichardsWesley or @MegaTJP… Time to find out NOW!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8qAZlH1uRO pic.twitter.com/Llnh6eEYAt
— MLW (@MLW) December 2, 2021
.@RichardsWesley Is more than confident leading up to this #OperaCup finals match.#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8qAZlH1uRO pic.twitter.com/cZP27FW3If
— MLW (@MLW) December 2, 2021
Both @RichardsWesley and @MegaTJP know each other so well. #OperaCup#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8qAZlH1uRO pic.twitter.com/aHBZpH2XMg
— MLW (@MLW) December 2, 2021
.@RichardsWesley hits a dragon screw onto the ropes.#OperaCup#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8qAZlH1uRO pic.twitter.com/zMiaiD2C5O
— MLW (@MLW) December 2, 2021
.@RichardsWesley with a beautiful counter into the ankle lock to become the 2021 #OperaCup champion!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8qAZlH1uRO pic.twitter.com/yCI0iwH65l
— MLW (@MLW) December 2, 2021
Congratulations to the 2021 #OperaCup winner @RichardsWesley. #MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8qAZlH1uRO pic.twitter.com/eDtm6TAiXq
— MLW (@MLW) December 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Thinks Seth Rollins Shouldn’t Have Admitted Fear After Fan Attack
- Tommy Dreamer Says The Katie Vick Angle Was Going To Lead To Triple H vs. Scott Vick At Wrestlemania
- Jim Ross On Joining Vince McMahon’s Kiss My Ass Club, Why He Regrets His Attitude Toward the Angle
- Note On Possible Storyline Plans For Edge vs. The Miz, Edge’s Reference To John Morrison On WWE Raw