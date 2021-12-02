wrestling / News

Davey Richards Wins 2021 Opera Cup on MLW Fusion ALPHA

December 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
2021 MLW Opera Cup Davey Richards

Davey Richards is your 2021 MLW Opera Cup winner, having won the tournament on this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA. Richards defeated TJP on Wednesday’s episode in the finals of the tournament to capture the trophy. You can see clips from the match below.

Richards defeated Tom Lawlor and Bobby Fish to advance to the finals of the tournament.

