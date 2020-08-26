Various News: David Arquette on ROHStrong Podcast, Update on GoFundMe Set Up For Xavier’s Son

– David Arquette is a guest on the latest episode of the ROHStrong podcast. Arquette, who is promoting his new wrestling documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette, appears along with Bateman on the podcast. You can listen to the episode here and see our review of the movie here.

– The GoFundMe to help the late ROH alumnus John “Xavier” Bedoya’s son is still going. As of this writing the campaign, which is raising money for Christian Bedoya’s college education, is at $24,295 out of a $25,847 goal. You can donate here.