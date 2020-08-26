wrestling / News
Various News: David Arquette on ROHStrong Podcast, Update on GoFundMe Set Up For Xavier’s Son
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
– David Arquette is a guest on the latest episode of the ROHStrong podcast. Arquette, who is promoting his new wrestling documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette, appears along with Bateman on the podcast. You can listen to the episode here and see our review of the movie here.
– The GoFundMe to help the late ROH alumnus John “Xavier” Bedoya’s son is still going. As of this writing the campaign, which is raising money for Christian Bedoya’s college education, is at $24,295 out of a $25,847 goal. You can donate here.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Jackson Makes Fun of Randy Orton Missing a Kick on Last Night’s Raw
- WWE Releases Statement on Offensive Imagery Appearing in Virtual Audience During Raw
- Mick Foley Discusses WWE Ribbing Him After Casket Match With Undertaker, How Company Gimmicked Grave For Buried Alive Match At In Your House 11
- Eric Bischoff Tells Story Of Hulk Hogan Having A Knife Backstage After Creative Tension Leading Up To WCW Road Wild 1998