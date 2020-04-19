wrestling / News
Various News: David Starr Imagines a Match With CM Punk, Documentary On Manitoba Wrestling Tours
– David Starr gave his idea of a time machine-enabled wrestling match for himself, naming CM Punk. Starr posted to his Twitter account suggesting the idea of a “#TimeMachineBooking” between himself and WWE-era Punk in OTT, Rev Pro, Beyond Wrestling, GCW, or AAW:
this match at one of the following promotions:@OTT_wrestling @RevProUK @beyondwrestling @GCWrestling_ or @AAWPro https://t.co/0CA7D0aM4v
— (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) April 19, 2020
– The full 2003 Wrestling with the North documentary has been posted to YouTube by director Andrew Lee. The documentary was described upon its release as follows:
Every year for the past 26 years, a courageous team of semi-professional wrestlers goes on what has been called the toughest wrestling tour on Earth. Rookies with stars in their eyes join tough-as-nails veterans like Chi-Chi Cruz, Leatherface, Eric the Lumberjack, and Crash Crimson to pack into a van and head for the far northern reaches of Manitoba. Only accessible in winter by frozen lake roads, these remote First Nations communities get a rare show of live wrestling entertainment, complete with stunners and body slams. Wrestling with the North captures all the pain, glory and determination of these die-hard wrestlers and through the wrestlers’ eyes we glimpse northern aboriginal communities holding fast to their traditions while embracing a pop-culture circus with zeal.
