Delmi Exo Challenges Miyu Yamashita For MLW One-Shot
November 14, 2023 | Posted by
Delmi Exo has issued a challenge for MLW One-Shot, calling out Miyu Yamashita MLW released a video on Tuesday of Exo issuing the challenge to the TJPW star, as you can see below.
MLW One-Shot takes place on December 7th and airs live on FITE+.
