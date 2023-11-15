wrestling / News

Delmi Exo Challenges Miyu Yamashita For MLW One-Shot

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fusion Delmi Exo Image Credit: MLW

Delmi Exo has issued a challenge for MLW One-Shot, calling out Miyu Yamashita MLW released a video on Tuesday of Exo issuing the challenge to the TJPW star, as you can see below.

MLW One-Shot takes place on December 7th and airs live on FITE+.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Delmi Exo, Miyu Yamashita, MLW: One-Shot, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading