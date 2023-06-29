Delmi Exo Comments On Her ‘Surreal’ MLW Women’s Featherweight Title Win

Delmi Exo is the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion, and she recently talked about her reaction to the victory and more. Exo won the title from Taya Valkyrie in a match that aired on MLW Fusion earlier this month; the match took place in April at War Chamber. Exo appeared on the Interesting! Podcast and talked about her title win and more; you can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On her reaction to the title win: “Surreal. I feel like I’ve had a lot of moments in wrestling where you come so close to the cool big thing that’s supposed to happen, and then it doesn’t. Actually having the moment of winning the belt… it’s my first world title and only my second ever singles belt that I’ve won. It’s crazy because it’s one of the biggest titles for women right now, so to be a part of that legacy… I’m only the second person that’s held it. It’s so cool, especially to have it handed down from Taya, huge honor. I just want to make the belt proud.”

On working with Valkyrie: “Taya is such a sweetheart. She’s very giving, she knows so many things, and she’s such a star too. Even just studying her in the locker room, [she’s] just so put together and is this perfect thing. There’s a lot that I know now that I have to take from her with just the way she presents herself as this persona. Really cool to learn from, it was really cool to pick her brain.”