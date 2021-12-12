Deonna Purrazzo on Steve Maclin Getting to Really Break Out Impact Wrestling

– Speaking to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Impact Wrestling talent Deonna Purrazzo discussed her real-life boyfriend, former WWE Superstar Steve Maclin (formerly known as Steve Cutler), joining her in Impact and having a breakout moment at Bound for Glory, along with his style in the X-Division being a throwback to Samoa Joe. She stated the following:

“Yeah. I would even go as far as to say I wasn’t well aware of that because when I had met him because he was in a tag team with Weston Blake—Corey—his best friend. I had never seen what he could do as a singles competitor. Because, although we grew up an hour from each other, we know all the same people from Jersey, we had never met. We had never been around each other before WWE or until I came to NXT. So to see him break out, and I said to him Bound for Glory was his breakout moment. Everyone saw,‘Oh shit, this is different from flipping and what the X-Division was known for.’ Like a throwback to Samoa Joe in the X-Division a little bit. I couldn’t even tell you how proud of him I am. He’s taken this with stride. He went out there with a purpose to say, ‘I’m gonna prove you wrong and I’m going to show everyone what I can do on my own,’ because he never got the chance to do it.”

WWE released Steve Maclin earlier this year in February. He later joined Impact Wrestling in June.