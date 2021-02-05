Steve Cutler Released By WWE

WWE has released Steve Cutler from their roster. The company announced on Thursday that Cutler, who was previously a member of the Forgotten Sons and had been assisting King Corbin as of late, has been released:

Steve Cutler released

WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Cutler was brought up to the Forgotten Sons in 2018 after four years in NXT. The group found itself sidelined after Jaxson Ryder’s controversial social media comments and vanished from television. Cutler returned with Wesley Blake at the end of last year as the two Knights of the Lone Wolf, assisting Corbin.