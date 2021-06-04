wrestling / News

Steve Maclin Vignette Airs On Impact Wrestling, Debut Coming SOon

June 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Maclin, the former Steve Cutler, is heading to Impact Wrestling. It was revealed on tonight’s episode of Impact that Maclin is coming soon. A vignette played for his upcoming arrival, which you can see below.

Maclin was released by WWE back in February. Maclin was part of the Forgotten Sons gimmick before that group was pulled from TV due to Jaxson Ryker’s controversial statements.

