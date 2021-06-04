Winfree’s Impact Wrestling Review (6.03.21)  

Hey there people, Winfree taking a last minute hot tag in to cover Impact. Jack should be back next week. Tonight former MLW world champion and all around Japanese wrestling legend Satoshi Kojima debuts against Violent By Design’s Deaner. Jake Something battles Rohit Raju as well, and we’re getting a match between Moose and Sami Callihan after Moose speared Callihan to close the show last week. So with that in mind, let’s see what Impact Wrestling has in store for us tonight.

Josh Alexander and TJP are having a 60 Minute Iron Man match on BTI, we’ll get the final 10 minutes of that to start Impact.

Match #1 – X-Division Title Match 60 Minute Iron Man Match: TJP w/ Fallah Bahh vs. Josh Alexander w/ Petey Williams

We join the match in progress, Alexander is up 1-0. TJP hits a running kick in the corner, misses the Mamba Splash though. Alexander is bleeding, he climbs the ropes and is crotched by TJP and put in the tree of woe. TJP lays in strikes, then removes the head gear and throws in more strikes. TJP to the apron, flying DDT but only for 2. Tiger suplex gutbuster from TJP, but another 2 count. Double clothesline spot and both men are down. They fight up, TJP avoids a Death Knell and hits a falcon arrow for another near fall. Into the corner, TJP with some face washes, then a running boot as Alexander slumps in the ropes. Another running kick from Alexander, but Alexander transitions to the ankle lock. TJP kicks free, hits the detonation kick but just for a 2 count. TJP up top, Mamba Splash connects but again Alexander kicks out. Another detonation kick from TJP is countered into an ankle lock, Alexander tries to counter into a pin as TJP rolled but TJP gets the grape vined ankle lock. TJP switches to a kneebar with the legs all tied up, Alexander grabs the ankle lock though and uses that to break the hold and start cranking on TJP. TJP misses an enziguri, he can’t get out of the hold. Alexander sits back to grapevine the legs as we head to under 1 minute left. Alexander drags TJP back to the middle of the ring, TJP keeps thinking about tapping but wont do it. TJP rolls into a pinning predicament, gets the pin just before time expires.

We’re into Sudden Death overtime now. Alexander takes the straps down as the ref gives the final count to start the last fall. They trade strikes with Alexander getting the better of the fisticuffs. TJP lands a headbutt then gets a strike flurry to drop Alexander to his seat. Alexander avoids a kick, then rolls away from a standing phoenix splash. Forward Samoan drop from Alexander, then a moonsault but TJP kicks out. Powerbomb backbreaker from Alexander, TJP kicks out at 2 again. Alexander wants the Death Knell, gets it to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Josh Alexander retained the X-Division Title, final score 2-1

Rating: 3 stars

I can’t rate the full match, only caught the last 10 minutes but that was a really good 10 minute segment.

In the back the Good Brothers talk with Don Callis, they’re happy they could turn Callihan and Moose on each other so they didn’t have to actually wrestle them. They see the camera man and get mad, shooing him away as we go to break.

Back from break, Alexander talks about how tough Iron Man matches are. Eddie Edwards comes up and applauds the match. TJP comes up, and says they might be destined to do this forever, but if they’re done for right now he’s grateful and they shake hands. Scott D’Amore shows up, thanks them both for the match and is proud they’re on the roster. Alexander says he’s the only Impact talent holding Impact gold, he’s the king of the mountain and he wants challengers every single night. This leads to several wrestlers arguing over who gets the spot next week against Alexander. D’Amore says he loves this, and slips away as everyone argues.

Back to the ring, here’s Rohit Raju for his match with Jake.

Match #2 – Tables Match: Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something

Rohit is a little freaked out as Jake stares him down. Quick moves from Rohit early, trying to avoid Jake. Rohit low bridges Jake, he hits the apron and there’s a table set up under him but he doesn’t fall through it. Jake catches a charging Rohit, and clubs him onto the apron. Rohit out of his grip, and rolls all the way out of the ring on the other side as we head to break.

We come back to Jake abusing Rohit around the ringside area. Back into the ring, Rohit with rights to the sitting Jake, then a running falling headbutt. Rohit out of the ring, gets a couple of steel chairs. Jake swats the chair out of Rohit’s grip and lays into him with strikes. Rohit avoids a powerbomb, but runs into a clothesline. Jake with a diving shoulder block in the corner, but Rohit avoids a Black Hole slam and gets a double stomp to the back of Jake. Rohit gets the chair and lays into Jake with it, then starts driving the edge of it into the arm of Jake. Chair assisted divorce court from Rohit, but Jake fights him off with rights. Rohit lands kicks to the arm, Jake punches him in response, but Rohit has the chair again and smacks Jake in the arm with it. Rohit with a tilt a whirl into a crippler crossface. Jake eventually tosses him off, and Rohit with a running flurry of strikes in the corner. Rohit sets a chair on Jake and hits a cannonball senton into the chair and Jake. Rohit heads out of the ring, gets a table but Jake cuts him off with punches then slides the table into the ring. Jake sets the table up in a corner, while Rohit sets up the chairs in a platform configuration. That almost goes badly for Rohit, but he avoids a chokeslam and drop toe holds Jake into the chairs. Jumping knee from Rohit, then a running kick to the face. Jake heads to the apron, Rohit charges him but runs into a body block. Jake drags Rohit to he apron, there’s a table set up on the floor and tries for a powerbomb but Rohit shoves him into the ring post and then low blows him. Rohit with a DDT on the apron, then sets Jake on the floor table. Rohit up top, Jake up and catches him there with punches. Jake heads into the ring, he wants a superplex but Rohit slips free and kicks Jake down. Rohit back up top again, double stomps Jake as Jake is draped over the set up chairs. Jake staggers up, Rohit with some kicks trying to drive Jake through the corner table. A charge from Rohit, but he runs into a Black Hole slam. Jake hauls Rohit up, and drops him with another Black Hole slam. Rohit staggers up clinging to a chair, which he throws into Jake’s face but Jake no sells it and spears him through the table.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jake Something won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Could have done without the unprotected chair shot the to head. But they worked a smart match overall.

In the back Morrissey wants a match with Rich Swann, Swann wants a match with him as well that’ll come up after the break.

In the back Rosemary says last week they took Dana Purazzo into their world world. She plans on taking the Knockouts title back to the darkness. Havok shows up, and while they’ve been on the same side a lot lately she still wants the title. Rosemary thinks that’s correct, but they’re really hoping Havok would join the family. It’s Rosemary’s turn to take back the title, but maybe Havok wants to go to war one more time to figure that out. If Havok wants the shot, she’ll have to take it from Rosemary. Havok is amenable to that.

To the ring for our next match. Morrissey jumps Swann during his entrance and starts abusing him around the ringside area. Eventually they head to the ring but apparently the match isn’t actually going to happen. Swann hits a tornado kick, Morrissey floors him with a big boot though. Here comes security to try and break this up, Morrissey gets pissed but here’s Willie Mack with a chair to clobber him from behind. Security gets between Morrissey and Mack. Morrissey heads out staring at Mack.

In the back Rachel Ellering gets approached by Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb, they try to form a tag team with Ellering. Jordynne Grace shows up and asks what’s going on, they play off the whole thing, and Ellering heads out with Grace for their tag team title shot. That sends us to break.

Video bit from Brian Myers as he tries to help someone who’s name I missed.

Deonna Purrazzo is informed that if Havok beats Rosemary their match will become a triple threat. Purrazzo is annoyed at the odds being stacked against her, noting she’s beaten them both and they were handed title shots they didn’t earned. This is the age of the Virtuosa, and the odds are forever in her favor.

Match #3 – Knockouts Tag Team Title Match: (c) Fire N Flava (Keira Hogan and Tasha Steelz)vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering

Tasha and Grace start us off. They tie up, Grace gets a side headlock then floors Tasha with a shoulder block. They hit the ropes, Tasha starts avoiding Grace and blocks an O’Connor roll but gets rolled up for 2 after missing a kick. Grace gets a go behind, lifts and spins Tasha then drops her to the mat. Spinebuster out of the corner from Grace but that just gets 2. Ellering tags in, hits a running kick to the face and a senton for another 2 count. Ellering gets Tasha on her shoulders, Tasha uses the headband to drop Ellering down with an Edge O-Matic. Hogan tags in and starts working over Ellering in the ropes. The champions keep Ellering isolated in their corner and work quick tags to stay on offense. Ellering fights back against Tasha and gets a swinging takedown then both women tag out. Grace runs wild on Hogan, hits a gut wrench sitout powerbomb for a near fall. Hogan gets a meteora to the back of the head, then a running Vader bomb, and Ellering in and hits a leg drop for a near fall after Tasha saves the match. Codebreaker from Tasha behind the refs back, she puts Hogan over Ellering but Ellering kicks out at 2. Tasha tags in, they hit a double team stomp and neckbreaker leading to Grace saving the match by breaking up the follow up cover. Ellering tosses Tasha into her corner, tags in Grace and Grace hits a Muscle Buster toss into an Ellering powerbomb, but that only gets 2. Felt like that should have been a finish. Tasha fights out of a pumphandl move, hits a super kick and a crucifix bomb but again only a 2 count. Tasha dives at Ellering on the outside, Ellering catches her but Tasha hits a DDT. Hogan in illegally and they double team Grace but Grace fights out of the corner. Hogan grabs a sleeper, Grace can’t slam free and then Tasha flies off the top with a splash and pins Grace to retain the titles.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Fire N Flava retained the titles

Rating: 2.5 stars

High paced match, the closing stretch got a bit too spotty for my personal tastes but it was solid.

Sami Callihan isn’t afraid of Moose, and here’s Don Callis. Callis wants him to win, and brings up how many times Callihan has fallen short, calls him a journeyman which causes Callihan to send him away before vowing to beat Moose tonight.

Kojima and Eddie Edwards shake hands in the back, Kojima’s match will be up after the break.

Maclin is coming, and he’s got whiskey.

Fire N Flava approach Scott D’Amore and want to celebrate their title win. They can’t see any competition for themselves, they’ve beaten everyone. Scott has a couple of people here who are mad at them, Kimber Lee and Susan. That leads to a title match being made for the PPV.

Match #4: Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner w/ Violent By Design

They tie up then break without incident. Another tie up, Kojima gets Deaner in the ropes and gives a clean break but Deaner lands kicks. Deaner grabs a side headlock, but can’t knock Kojima over. Another running shoulder block from Deaner, he can’t move Kojima though. Kojima’s turn, and he runs right over Deaner. Deaner avoids some chops, and starts raking the eyes to keep Kojima on the defensive. Deaner hangs Kojima in the middle ropes and chokes him, then gets a snapmare and elbow drop. Kojima avoids a corner rush and lays in the Kobashi style chops in the corner. Running forearm from Kojima, he heads up top and hits a flying elbow drop for a near fall. More strikes from Kojima, but he misses a discus clothesline and Deaner catches him with a swinging neckbreaker for a near fall. Kojima avoids a DDT, and drops Deaner with a brainbuster for a near fall. Some interference, but Eddie Edwards chases them off with Kenny the kendo stick. Kojima with a Koji Cutter, and the Hansen Lariat follows to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Satoshi Kojima won

Rating: 2.5 stars

It’s unreal to think Kojima is still this good after this many years in the game. Deaner did his usual thing, and played well off of Kojima.

Moose talks to the camera, and here’s Don Callis to say he wants Moose to win and challenge for the title. Moose tells Don he stopped listening as soon as Don walked up, he knows what Don’s doing, and tells him to warn Kenny Omega to keep the belt shiny for when he takes it. Sami Callihan and Moose should be up after this break.

Violent By Design talk, they’ve got issues with Eddie Edwards but here’s Crazzy Steve and his buddy show up. Eric Young says Steve should know better than to step to them, he trained him to be smarter than this. Steve wants the chosen Deaner to be given responsibility. Decay has held the tag team titles without Young’s help, and wants a tag team title match with Violent By Design at the PPV. Young agrees, Steve cackles as he walks off.

Commentary runs down the lineup for Against All Odds, then we head to the ring for our main event, which will start right after the break.

Match #4: Sami Callihan vs. Moose

Moose gets low bridged right away, then hops to the apron to stop a dive. Callihan super kicks the leg to drop him to the floor again, then hits a suicide dive. Moose hits a pump kick, tries a powerbomb but Callihan stands on the apron and fights free. Callihan tries a punt kick, Moose no sells it, grabs Callihan and powerbombs him onto the apron. Moose stomps on Callihan on the outside, he keeps breaking the count so he can abuse Callihan. A few more pump kicks to the kneeling Callihan then he throws Callihan into the ring post. Callihan hanging out on the barricade, Moose charges him but Callihan avoids him and Moose crashes through the barricade. Callihan starts working the arm of Moose. There’s a badly applied armbar from Callihan, and that visual sends us to break.

Callihan blocks a uranage attempt, Moose climbs the ropes but Callihan grabs him and hits a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Callihan wants the Cactus Piledriver but Moose drives him into the corner and lays in headbutts. Moose is selling his right arm, that’s the one Callihan worked over on the outside. Callihan gets set on the top rope, Moose up after him and sets for a superplex. Callihan attacks the arm and breaks the hold, then headbutts Moose down. Moose struggles to his feet, then springs to the top rope and hits a massive superplex and both men are down. Moose crawls to the cover but takes too long and has a terrible cover so Callihan kicks out at 2. Back on their feet Moose wants the spear, but runs into a pump kick. Callihan eats a headbutt, then Callihan heads to the second rope but Moose with a standing drop kick and Go To Hell off the ropes for a near fall. Back to the arm from Callihan, he traps the bad arm and hits a piledriver for a 2 count. Callihan calls for the end of the match, but the Good Brothers run in and hit the Magic Killer to end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Callihan won via Disqualification

Rating: 2.5 stars

The ending hurt this just a bit, but Callihan and Moose worked quite well together.

Omega and Callis walk down laughing as the Brothers leave Moose and Callihan on the mat. Some stomps from Omega, and he poses. Nice paycheck if you can get it. Omega calls both Moose and Callihan losers then poses with his goons on the entrance ramp. In the back they celebrate doing “it”. Scott D’Amore walks up, and says that was a flashback to Under Siege. The Good Brothers head off, as does Omega so D’Amore and Callis can talk. D’Amore says Callihan won, so he’s in line for a title shot. He makes the main event for the PPV a triple threat. Callis says he can’t just do that because of their agreement with AEW they need Tony Khan’s approval and Khan hates Sami Callihan. D’Amore is proud that Callis actually read the contract, but he already talked with Tony Khan and Khan will be here next week to figure things out as it pertains to the match. Callis petulantly thought he and D’Amore were a team to end the episode.