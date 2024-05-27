Details On MFJ’s Return to AEW TV

MJF made his return to AEW TV at Double or Nothing, and a new report has details on his return. As reported, the former AEW World Champion returned in the first hour of Double or Nothing and Fightful Select has some notes on how it happened.

According to the site, sources indicated that plans were coming together for a while and Double Or Nothing had been the target date for a good amount of time, with preparations made well in advance to play the return. The outlet had reported late last week that there were discussions about his return. The report goes on to note that MJF had told some in the industry that he wore an arm brace in recent weeks to throw people off the scent. He was, as has been reported, legitimately hurt when he was written out at AEW Dynasty.

The report notes that Adam Cole’s injury impacted creative plans, with plans last year for a big match between the two last that was nixed. It also notes that Mikey Rukus prepared additional themes for MJF including the orchestral version heard in the vignette and a piano version.

It was noted that there have been major creative plans for MJF to be in a top feud. As you might expect from the segment, MJF is in AEW for the long term and has a multi-million dollar per year contract.

Much of the roster believed MJF would be returning at Double or Nothing, and the word was that he planned to fly to another city and be driven to the show. No one who spoke to the site saw him before his return.