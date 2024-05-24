MJF Reportedly Discussed For AEW TV Return

AEW has had discussions about MJF’s return to TV, according to a new report. The former AEW World Champion has been out of action since he lost the title to Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty on December 30th, and Fightful Select reports that there have been talks about his on-screen return.

There is currently no word on a particular date for a return, though several sources say it could happen sooner rather than later and many expect him back by AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, if not sooner. It is noted that there have been discussions of how the return will look, potential alterations in presentation and more between AEW and MJF.

MJF is reportedly still under contract with AEW for quite some time, and he got an extension following Double or Nothing 2023 though the details around it are not clear. Higher-ups in the company knew that he was securely under contract. There’s no word on his physical status; he was dealing with a number of injuries when he was written off TV.