MJF Returns At AEW Double Or Nothing, Takes Out Adam Cole

MJF is back on AEW TV, making his return and taking out Adam Cole at Double Or Nothing. Sunday’s PPV saw the former AEW World Champion interrupt a promo by Cole, with a vignette airing to cut Cole off after the arena went dark briefly. The vignette saw an unnamed person putting on MJF’s gear in his home and soon his music hit, sending him down to the ring.

MJF stared off with Cole and momentarily swerved the audience by hugging Cole before he kicked Cole down low before hitting a brainbuster. Cole was helped to the back as MJF cut a promo and talked about how he was never going to trust anyone again after Cole. He noted that unlike the guys in the back, he didn’t need a New Japan or a Vince McMahon to make him and said “no more friendship, kangaroo kicks, or bulls**t,” and no one was safe. MJF said he remembered who he was, the best best wrestler in the world, and talked about how he was sick of the Devil’s mask and hit had symbolized the end of his 2023 and could go straight to hell.

MJF said that in regard to his contract status, “Camera Man: Zoom!” The camera zoomed in on MJF’s right back calf which had a tattoo reading “AEW: Bet On Yourself.” He said when it came to AEW, you could call him the Wolf of Wrestling because he wasn’t leaving.

MJF was last seen at AEW World’s End, where he lost the World Title to Samoa Joe and was turned on by Cole.