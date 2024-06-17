Madusa On Why She Thinks Goldberg Is Portrayed Favorably In Who Killed WCW

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Madusa spoke about Goldberg’s portrayal in the ‘Who Killed WCW’ docuseries and why she thinks it presented him in a good light. Specifically, the episode mentions his lack of proper training. However, Madusa placed blame with those in charge of WCW for putting him in that position to begin with.

She said: “Is it his fault? Who pushed him like a motherf***? No, it’s not. For a man to be humbled and to f***in’ bring it out and say, ‘I don’t know.’ He didn’t know! You know what, I applaud him… And then I hear all these comments about… how he’s f***in’ this and that. And I’m like, you know what? He’s a bigger man than you to admit he’s wrong, because I don’t know too many men that can f***in’ admit that they’re wrong or be humbled or accept something. He went on national TV and said that… I commend him. Look what happened to Ronda Rousey for Christ’s sake. They took her, they did the whole Brock [Lesnar] thing with her, and I feel that she did the best she could in what she had.“