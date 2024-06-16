wrestling / News

Various News: Backstage Note From Last Night’s AEW Collision, NXT Writer Backstage at TNA Against All Odds

Jeffrey Harris
Fightful Select reports that former WWE Superstars Mansoor and Mason Madden were backstage at last night’s edition of AEW Collision. As previously reported, they were also backstage at Dynamite in Los Angeles late last month and some recent TNA TV tapings.

– Fightful also reports that NXT writer Johnny Russo was backstage at TNA Against All Odds last Friday. The show saw NXT Superstar Tatum Paxley answer the open challenge for TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

