Details On Who Put Together The House Hardy Halloween Special

PWInsider reports that the House Hardy Halloween special on the WWE Network was creatively put together almost entirely by Matt Hardy and Jeremy Borash. Jimmy Paradyse, who does production of the Broken Universe and now works for WWE, also produced the special.

If the numbers for the special do well, then WWE plans to do more as this is the pilot for a larger Broken Universe series.

Rebecca Hardy was very involved behind the scenes, as she noted on Twitter:

Thanks for the feedback on #HouseHardy #HouseHardyHalloween. I worked like mad on music, video in tonight’s piece, promos leading up to it, transforming a barren building into a Halloween party in 3 days, etc etc etc. Glad it’s over, but I’m even more glad it happened at all. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) October 29, 2018

Finally, the Hardys had to get the house prepared and film in spite of damage and flooding to the home and property. This was due to Hurricane Florence hitting the week before shooting.