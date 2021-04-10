wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Debates the Greatest WrestleMania Title Change, BRE Play In Silence, Asuka Runs to Eat Steak
– Drake Maverick is debating the Greatest WrestleMania title change ever in a new video. The company posted the following “Great WWE Debate” video, described as follows:
“Evan T. Mack and Ryan Pappolla of WWE’s The Bump are joined by Drake Maverick for a spirited debate over the greatest championship changing moment ever at The Showcase of the Immortals.”
– The latest UpUpDownDown video has the Best Roommates Ever (Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Dakota Kai, & Mia Yim) playing In Silence:
– Asuka has posted her latest YouTube video documenting her run in Tampa to get some food, ultimately settling on steak:
