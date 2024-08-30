Drew McIntyre Refuses To Rewatch 2007 ‘Train Wreck’ Match Against Nasty Boys

A vault video of Drew McIntyre teaming with Dave Taylor against the Nasty Boys has been released, but McIntyre refuses to watch it. The WWE Vault YouTube account posted the 2007 match earlier this week, and McIntyre was was asked by ComicBook.com about the match, which he called a “train wreck.”

“I will never ever watch that match back,” McIntyre said. “You’ll have to tie me to the chair Clockwork Orange style and pry my eyes open to watch that match. I did the intro for it, obviously, you see before they play the match. But I — that’s some serious trauma. I don’t need to relive what happened there. The number one curtain sell out of all WWE history. The curtain sell out is just when everybody comes to watch the match that’s happening in the ring.”

He continued, “Usually at TV people are busy, they have to take care of their segment for later. They’re chatting, not watching what’s going on in the ring, especially the non televised matches. Everybody in the backstage area, I mean, everybody was waiting at monitors peeking through curtains and I was like, ‘is this normal?’ They were like, ‘no, they just know this is about to be a train wreck,’ and it was a freakin’ train wreck.”

You can see the match below: