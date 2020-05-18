Drew McIntyre Willing to Fight Colby Covington: ‘There’s a Reason There Are Weight Classes’

Drew McIntyre has heard Colby Covington’s call-out and is willing to face Covington in the unsanctioned fight the UFC fighter suggested. McIntyre spoke with ESPN’s Arda Ocal for a new interview and talked about Covington recently calling him out, saying that he would fight McIntyre and suggesting that WWE wouldn’t be willing to sanction such a fight.

You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On how Colby Covington would fare in WWE: “I’m sure he’d do well. The problem is, he challenged me. And I like the fact that he’s aimed high. I talked about this on a radio show last week, I guess he was on the show. He called me out, he said that, you know, ‘Maybe WWE wouldn’t sanction the match, but I would fight Drew McIntyre.’ And I think about it like this. One, okay, if we’re not doing it WWE. In WWE, I could beat Brock Lesnar in five minutes in the main event of WrestleMania. How would he do in an MMA fight with Brock Lesnar? Probably not very good.”

On being willing to take the unsanctioned fight: “So if he wants this unsanctioned fight outside of WWE, I’m willing to fight him in a bar or something. There’s a reason there’s different weight classes [in the UFC]. I’m about 100 pounds heavier than the guy, I’m a foot taller than the guy. I’m willing to have an actual fight with him if he wants an unsanctioned fight. It’ll put more eyes on the product — perfectly happy with me. I’ll smash his head in, I’ll shut him up. I’ll break his jaw like [Kamaru] Usman did, and then more people watch WWE. So, Colby, I’ll fight you, mate. No title shot though, that’s reserved for WWE Superstars.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ESPN with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.