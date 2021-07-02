Drew McIntyre Plans To Convince WWE To Bring Back His ‘Broken Dreams’ Theme Song

Drew McIntyre recently appeared on the Battleground podcast, and one of the topics he discussed was his intention to convince WWE to bring back his old theme song while also playfully taking a shot at Sheamus.

When discussing his old Broken Dreams theme song, McIntyre stated that he plans to get WWE’s approval at some point to bring back the theme. However, he doesn’t feel the same about Sheamus’ theme (via Fightful):

“I don’t see anyone asking for ‘Lobster Head’, everyone’s asking about Broken Freakin Dreams. One of these days, that music is going to come back. I hear this question all the time, I see it every day on social media. One of these days I’m going to get it approved, have it for a show. I’m positive we still have the rights to it. Everybody in the crowd better know the words to that song, because I go out there and people are like ‘what’s that?’ I’m going to be let down. Everyone start learning the lyrics because eventually I will get that song and I’ll ensure Sheamus will never have ‘Lobster Head’ as his theme song again.”

McIntyre will seemingly be using his current theme at Money in the Bank after qualifying for the match on this week’s edition of RAW.