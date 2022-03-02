wrestling / News
Duke Hudson Criticized For His Version of a Razor’s Edge on WWE NXT
Yesterday, the official account for WWE NXT posted a clip of Duke Hudson using the Razor’s Edge, which drew criticism from other wrestlers.
The post read: “Say hello to the bad guy.”
Lance Storm replied: “Say hello to a concussion. This is not a safe move.”
Brian Pillman Jr added: “Back of his head hit hard.”
Big Swole noted: “As soon as I saw him up I said hell no.”
The post from Storm got likes from Edge, Mick Foley, Happy Corbin, Deonna Purrazzo, Aron Stevens, Trent Beretta and James Storm.
Say hello to a concussion. This is not a safe move. 🤕 https://t.co/tQXtS2ABt8
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 1, 2022
Back of his head hit hard
— Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 1, 2022
As soon as I saw him up I said hell no.
— Swole One 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) March 1, 2022
