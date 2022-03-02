Duke Hudson Criticized For His Version of a Razor’s Edge on WWE NXT

Yesterday, the official account for WWE NXT posted a clip of Duke Hudson using the Razor’s Edge, which drew criticism from other wrestlers.

The post read: “Say hello to the bad guy.”

Lance Storm replied: “Say hello to a concussion. This is not a safe move.”

Brian Pillman Jr added: “Back of his head hit hard.”

Big Swole noted: “As soon as I saw him up I said hell no.”

The post from Storm got likes from Edge, Mick Foley, Happy Corbin, Deonna Purrazzo, Aron Stevens, Trent Beretta and James Storm.

