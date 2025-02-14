Duke Hudson Questions Whether He Should Have Turned On Chase U In New Video

Duke Hudson’s latest Wrestling With Identity video features the two Dukes debating whether he should have turned on Chase U in NXT. Hudson posted the latest video in his post-WWE release series on Twitter on Thursday, featuring white-clad Duke and black-clad Duke.

In the video, which you can see below, white-clad Duke argues that he accomplished things in NXT while black-clad Duke said that if they had turned on Chase U like they’d planned they may have ended up in a better spot. He pointed out that Charlie Dempsey, Jacy Jayne and Ridge Holland all got boosts after doing so and the two nearly got into a fight before white-clad Duke walked off.

Hudson was released from WWE late last week, a few days before the company cut a number of other stars including Sonya Deville, The Good Brothers, Paul Ellering and the AOP.