Dustin Rhodes Recaps His ‘Good Month’

– Dustin Rhodes posted a tweet yesterday on how it’s been a good month for him, noting he’s about to become a grandfather for the first time and more. He wrote:

Man, awesome month.

-Having the best matches of my career

-about to become a grandpa

– found a helluva tag partner in @RealKeithLee

-Cody gonna win the big one

– an incredible Student Showcase tomorrow night on #RWA’s @YouTube

-killed 4 days in a row in the gym this week waiting on a baby

Shit……, A good month. #keepsteppin