Dustin Rhodes Recaps His ‘Good Month’
– Dustin Rhodes posted a tweet yesterday on how it’s been a good month for him, noting he’s about to become a grandfather for the first time and more. He wrote:
Man, awesome month.
-Having the best matches of my career
-about to become a grandpa
– found a helluva tag partner in @RealKeithLee
-Cody gonna win the big one
– an incredible Student Showcase tomorrow night on #RWA’s @YouTube
-killed 4 days in a row in the gym this week waiting on a baby
Shit……, A good month. #keepsteppin
