Dutch Mantell Says Jake Hager Should Leave AEW and ‘Get A Job’

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In the latest episode of his Story Time podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Dutch Mantell spoke about Jake Hager’s lack of momentum in AEW, believing Hager should quit the company and “get a job.” Hager’s last appearance was on the February 21 episode of Rampage, a loss to Roderick Strong.

Mantell said: “The best thing [Hager] can do right now is get a job. Quit [the] promotion. Well, Samoa Joe and Hager, I don’t see anything that’s right off the bat. You got to look at chemistry, and you got to go on in. You got to take time with Jack and say I went in there with him, which I wouldn’t do because I’m not in condition enough to even get in the ring anymore. But if you brought him back, and I think ‘We the People,’ a political gimmick would work. I think it’s a regression, but now teaming up with [Claudio].

