Dutch Mantell Says Jake Hager Should Leave AEW and ‘Get A Job’

In the latest episode of his Story Time podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Dutch Mantell spoke about Jake Hager’s lack of momentum in AEW, believing Hager should quit the company and “get a job.” Hager’s last appearance was on the February 21 episode of Rampage, a loss to Roderick Strong.

Mantell said: “The best thing [Hager] can do right now is get a job. Quit [the] promotion. Well, Samoa Joe and Hager, I don’t see anything that’s right off the bat. You got to look at chemistry, and you got to go on in. You got to take time with Jack and say I went in there with him, which I wouldn’t do because I’m not in condition enough to even get in the ring anymore. But if you brought him back, and I think ‘We the People,’ a political gimmick would work. I think it’s a regression, but now teaming up with [Claudio].“