EC3 On The State Of The Wrestling Business, NWA World Title Win, Remembers Bray Wyatt

EC3 discussed the current state of the wrestling industry, his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and more in a recent interview. EC3 spoke with the Toronto Sun and you can see some highlights below:

On the state of the wrestling business: “I think if the business was as healthy as we want to perceive it, then I don’t think it would be an arms race on a Tuesday night. I think there would be consistent and continuous growth in numbers in attendance and I don’t know if I necessarily see that. Perhaps within our wrestling bubble in our wrestling community, we see a growth in competition, but I think there’s a gigantic portion of the fanbase that is missing out on what professional is and should be and we do not try to attract them because we’re trying to appease a more vocal minority.”

On his Control Your Narrative initiative: “Control Your Narrative is mine and mine alone. It was my conception, my idea and my forte. People did jump on, and with people jumping on came people who wanted to profit off of it and turn it into something it wasn’t. Control Your Narrative was never a promotion. Control Your Narrative was an ideal and a mindset, and that goes on… What (Control Your Narrative) was, was creating a platform for talent that is undiscovered or for talent that wants reinvention, they’ve got that platform to tell their story. Control Your Narrative means tell your story, so everything people think they know about Control Your Narrative was shrouded in lies and misconceptions,” he said. “It is an ideal, it is a mindset, and if you’re going to ask me if it’s still going on, I’m pretty much through that movement, that ideal and that mindset.”

On Exodus Pro Wrestling becoming the first regional territory for Billy Corgan’s NWA: “I’ve created a platform for undiscovered talent or talent seeking reinvention, yes, that goes on, and I’ve been successful, especially when I do it my way.”

On giving advice to younger talent: “What I’m trying to tell young talent is that sometimes who you want to be and what will get you there are two different things. For example, I’m not Derek Bateman. I was never Derek Bateman. Derek Bateman was an idea and a way to stand out and be different in a certain scenario I was put in to hopefully someday become who I wanted to be, which is variations of EC3. Talent does rely on complacency and comfort of what they’re doing and I think another way to attract that fanbase I discussed earlier is by providing them with true creativity. True creativity isn’t necessarily giving people what they want. ‘Yeah, bring back the top One Percent [theme song],’ I’ve heard that a couple of times. Pure creativity isn’t giving people what they want, it’s giving people what they didn’t know they needed. And sometimes you miss, but when you hit, that’s how you become who you’re supposed to be.”

On Bray Wyatt: “Wyndham, we were friends, we were close, I might get a little emotional talking about it, but he certainly lived by that motto. The tortured mind is often the most creative. He’s probably the most creative person I know, the way he was able to create himself in different variations. The thing about him is that when it became successful, when he was doing him his way, unfortunately he was in the position where a lot of people need to put their hands on what is already working and kind of muck it up, so his true vision becomes lost. This is part of the deal with playing the corporate wrestling game and you cash you the cheques and you have to understand that. But he truly reinvented himself countless times, and when he had free reign, sometimes it is way too far out there and it may turn people off, but you don’t know that unless you have the courage to try.”

On winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: “I’m so focused on purposes and missions and goals that it really didn’t hit me until I held it. And then understanding A) the lineage, the legacy and the nostalgia of what I had, but then B) what I’ve really had to go through to get back to something like that. We talked about Control Your Narrative, I was unjustly cancelled because of lies, my name was spread in the mud, it cost me greatly financially and people not wanting to work with me because of (f—ing) Internet lies. Having your name dragged through the mud when all you were trying to do was create something for others to become themselves. But you stay the course and it ends up working out and you’re proven right. Holding that title A) with what it means and B) with what it means to me; didn’t set in until I did, and now it’s motivation to keep going forward.”

On Billy Corgan: “The fact that a man of that stature and calibre has the faith and the trust in me to A) put his championship on me and B) put me in the position to win it, because, you know, I won it because wrestling is real, but also to be part of a brand vision we both kind of share. We have that same vision that kind of met in different ways, with what I wanted to do with who I am, what he wants to do with the NWA and how when I started that maybe didn’t work out the way it was supposed to. It worked out perfectly because it put me in the position to be a part of this.”

On the NWA re-establishing territories: “Re-establishing the territorial base just provides more opportunity. If we circle all the way back to the first question about the state of the industry, I think beyond what we see in cable wars and ratings wars, who are fighting over the same small pie, I think regional grassroots, guerrilla warfare is what can attract people to what we all love, that’s professional wrestling.”