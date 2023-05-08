Eddie Kingston Gives Health Update, Says He’s Undergoing Hernia Surgery

Eddie Kingston provided an update on his health at the ROH tapings on Sunday. As previously reported, Kingston announced last month that he had been dealing with a hernia and would likely need surgery. As you can see below, Kingston was at the ROH tapings and announced he would be undergoing surgery on Tuesday, with an expected six-week recovery.

Kingston last competed at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31st. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kingston for a quick and full recovery.