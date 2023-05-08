wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Gives Health Update, Says He’s Undergoing Hernia Surgery
May 7, 2023 | Posted by
Eddie Kingston provided an update on his health at the ROH tapings on Sunday. As previously reported, Kingston announced last month that he had been dealing with a hernia and would likely need surgery. As you can see below, Kingston was at the ROH tapings and announced he would be undergoing surgery on Tuesday, with an expected six-week recovery.
Kingston last competed at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31st. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kingston for a quick and full recovery.
Eddie Kingston is having Hernia Surgery on Tuesday, he thinks he will be back in about 6 Weeks! pic.twitter.com/sv3IWSeg0Y
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) May 7, 2023