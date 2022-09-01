Eddie Kingston Likes That Tony Khan Lets Him Speak His Mind

Eddie Kingston is known for being very outspoken, and he recently discussed how much he appreciates that Tony Khan lets him speak his peace regarding creative. Kingston has been in the news a lot lately for his incident with Sammy Guevara that led to Kingston being suspended. Kingston and Guevara reportedly spoke before this week’s Dynamite and resolved their issues, and Kingston has a singles match on the AEW All Out Zero Hour show against Tomohiro Ishii.

Kingston recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated for an interview and talked about working for Khan; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how Tony Khan books him: “It’s not my show; you know what I mean? And the bottom line is, it’s Tony’s show. It’s Tony’s money and whatever he wants goes. I do enjoy working for him ’cause he does let me speak my mind, and I now realize, asterisk: maturely — there’s that word again, ‘maturing’ — that he doesn’t have to go with what I said. But the fact that he respects me enough to hear me out is enough, so if something gets changed to what I like, awesome. If he doesn’t, cool, not my show, but thank you for letting me speak my piece.”

On the way Khan treats talent in AEW: “Look, if he does that for me, and I know I’m not the easiest person to get along with, I know he does that for the rest of the locker room … He’s very accessible.”