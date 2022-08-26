Eddie Kingston Again Takes Responsibility For Suspension, Criticizes Disco Inferno For Body Shaming

Eddie Kingston has been active on Twitter in the wake of recent news that he was suspended from AEW. As noted, the story was that Sammy Guevara made a mention of Kingston’s weight during a promo that was never aired. Kingston took exception and then piefaced Guevara, which led to him being suspended. He later admitted that he was at fault and was unprofessional. He took to Twitter to offer his final thoughts on the matter.

He wrote: “Last thing I will say about my suspension. I was wrong in the wrong for touching another man’s face. Let it go!”

One of Kingston’s alleged issues with the comment was that it buried him and the match, which he seemed to reference in an earlier tweet.

He added: “‘Never totally bury your opponent.’ This is one of the first lessons about promos that Chris Jericho learned according to his first book ‘A Lions Tale: Around the World in Spandex’”

Finally, he turned his attention to Glenn Gilberti, aka Disco Inferno. Disco took the side of those who body shame people, writing: “Wrestlers and fans need to pull a full stop on this “fat shaming” bullshit. The wrestlers being fat shamed need to put the effort in to the gym and diet instead of playing victim. Do the fucking work and stop embarrassing this industry.”

Kingston replied: “You never did the work and the boys kept you around to laugh at you. I remember hearing the story where big show farted in your face. You ain’t a man. Not going to lie I still enjoy watching disco on @WrestlingBios reliving the war every Thursday. As I eat @FiveGuys and ice cream.”

