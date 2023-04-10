Eddie Kingston Out of NJPW Collision In Philadelphia Due to Injury, Orange Cassidy Steps In

NJPW Collision In Philadelphia has had a change due to an injury to Eddie Kingston, with Orange Cassidy taking his place. NJPW announced that Kingston is out of his match with Gabriel Kidd due to injury and as a result, Kidd will now face Cassidy.

Gabriel Kidd

Eddie Kingston injured; Kidd gets potential title shot

Eddie Kingston, who was scheduled to face Gabriel Kidd on Sunday April 16 in Philadelphia has sustained an undisclosed injury and will be unable to compete.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Kingston wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

In place of the originally scheduled match, Gabriel Kidd will now face AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. Cassidy has a defence scheduled against Buddy Matthews this Wednesday in Milwaukee for AEW, and should that defence prove successful, he will put the title on the line against Kidd.

Originally conceived as the All Atlantic Championship, the title was born at Forbidden Door last June. Cassidy is the title’s second champion, and this is the first defence in an NJPW ring.

NJPW joins fans in wishing Eddie Kingston a full and fast recovery.