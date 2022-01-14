Eddie Kingston Says He’s Waiting For AEW Approval to Battle AJ Gray in GCW

Eddie Kingston is down for a match with AJ Gray in GCW and is just waiting for approval for the bout to happen. Kingston appeared on the Battleground Podcast and talked about being challenged by Gray for The WLRD On GCW in Hammerstein Ballroom, plus more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On AEW’s MVP in 2021: “I look at Kenny Omega. I don’t like the guy, but god he was the world champion. I look at Hangman Page, you know, going through what he went through having the kid, then coming back and winning the world champion. I look at The Young Bucks, again I don’t like them, but they had a great run as tag team champions. I look at Mox, and this is just a personal thing, I think Mox is MVP of everything. He’s showing people ‘this is me. I had some problems. I’m getting myself fixed.’ I think that’s a huge step not just for him but also for the wrestling community to be open now.

“At the end of the day, I’ve gotta go with Bryan Danielson. You know. Again, I think he’s a little arrogant f**k. It doesn’t matter how little he is, he kicks like a mule. Kicks like a mule and hits like a brick house, but I definitely gotta give him MVP.”

On being challenged to a match by Gray: “It doesn’t bother me at all. I know AJ. I know what AJ is trying to do. He’s trying to come up in the game and he’s gonna call me out, that’s fine. I know AJ and I like AJ, but that doesn’t mean I’m not gonna beat him up. So if he wants to go, we’ll go. I just gotta check, you know, with how everything’s going down with AEW, and AEW is open to working with anybody, so just gotta make sure. If AJ wants to go, that’s fine. I think AJ forgot where I come from, and I think AJ also forgets nothings changed but zero’s on the check, my man!”