Eddie Kingston Wins AEW Continental Classic, Becomes Triple Crown Champion at Worlds End

Eddie Kingston got the biggest win of his AEW career at Worlds End, defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW Continental Classic. Kingston and Moxley went back and forth in a very physical match, with Kingston ultimately winning after a strike battle and a spinning backfist. Mox and Kingston hugged after the match.

As a result of his win, Kingston not only retains the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight titles, but wins the AEW Continental title to become a triple crown champion. He has been the ROH World champion for 102 and is in his first reign. He’s also in his first reign as NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, and has held that belt for 179 days.

Eddie Kingston has all of the momentum going into this #AEWContinentalClassic Final, but will it be enough? Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!

🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp

🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK#EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/PDevjPvsu3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023