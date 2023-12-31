wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Wins AEW Continental Classic, Becomes Triple Crown Champion at Worlds End
Eddie Kingston got the biggest win of his AEW career at Worlds End, defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW Continental Classic. Kingston and Moxley went back and forth in a very physical match, with Kingston ultimately winning after a strike battle and a spinning backfist. Mox and Kingston hugged after the match.
As a result of his win, Kingston not only retains the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight titles, but wins the AEW Continental title to become a triple crown champion. He has been the ROH World champion for 102 and is in his first reign. He’s also in his first reign as NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, and has held that belt for 179 days.
Eddie Kingston has all of the momentum going into this #AEWContinentalClassic Final, but will it be enough?
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK#EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/PDevjPvsu3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
Will Jon Moxley, the “Ace of the World”, meet his end tonight in this #AEWContinentalClassic Final?
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK@JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/vYB3jEUZkV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
The only person who may be able to handle these blows from Eddie Kingston is Jon Moxley.
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK#EddieKingston | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/LL3DQRNkEl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
There MUST be a winner tonight and these two know it.
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK#EddieKingston | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/f4Bx2tutom
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
HE DID IT! Eddie Kingston is the FIRST EVER #AEWContinentalClassic winner and the FIRST #AEW Continental Champion!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK#EddieKingston | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/in0fF7esan
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
Your #AEWContinental Classic Winner and modern day Triple Crown holder, EDDIE KINGSTON!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK#EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/7wIqUDNg0F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023