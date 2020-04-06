Edge Says He’s Proud Of What He And Randy Orton Accomplished At Wrestlemania

As we reported earlier today, the Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton was criticized by fans for not only being the second-longest match in WWE history, but for a spot in which Orton chokes Edge with weight cables. That last bit in particular reportedly reminded people of the Chris Benoit double murder-suicide from 2007.

In a post on Instagram, Edge reflected on the match and said that he was proud of what he and Randy Orton did with it.

He wrote: “So this was my Sunday. Actually it was filmed two weeks ago. So I’m officially out of self quarantine and back to being dad. After being Edge for WrestleMania 36. For the first time in a singles match in 9 years. Against, in my opinion, the most naturally talented person in the industry in @randyorton I will always be proud of what we accomplished with some strange circumstances. I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of each other. And for that I’m strangely thankful. He pulled me to a 40 minute fight after being retired for 9 years. Wasn’t sure I had that in me. Now I know. He pushed me. For all of you, hopefully you watched WrestleMania and were able to get lost in it and try to forget about our current reality, even if only for a few hours. I’d also like to thank EVERYONE for the outpouring of positivity for the @wwe 24 documentary, The Second Mountain. Also, thank you to the ENTIRE team it took to support me and make all of this happen. I’ll get to you all on separate posts [wink face emoji] It’s humbling. Lastly, stay safe everyone.”