Ember Moon Recalls Her Favorite WWE NXT Match Against Asuka

– During a recent Highspots Sign It Live event, former WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon discussed her favorite memory from WWE, her favorite opponents, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ember Moon on her favorite match being her one with Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III: “I think it had to be hearing the crowd when Asuka and I were in the ring for Brooklyn III Takeover. Just right before the match started. Just like, I remember not being able to think for myself because it was so loud. Or the moment that I got to win the title because my parents were there. That’s very near and dear to my heart there.”

On her other favorite opponents to work with in NXT: “I feel like just because of the magic and chemistry we made, I would say Asuka or Dakota Kai. Those were some of my favorite people to wrestle with.”