Emily Bett Rickards Loves How The Wrestling Community Welcomes Everybody In

Emily Bett Rickards, who portrays wrestling legend Mildred Burke in “Queen of the Ring,” has gained insight into the wrestling world.

Rickards was asked on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast (per Fightful) to discuss the similarities and differences between these two fan communities.

“I think that if you’re really into something and passionate about something, you should definitely have a voice about it. You should definitely have opinions about it. Because that’s how you I think grow and also protect your community. But what I love about wrestling and what I love about the best parts of communities like that is welcoming everybody in. I think that that’s a hard thing to keep, especially when there’s so many options out there. But I really do think that you have a validity to be opinionated about something that you’re passionate about. But the trick is to stay open. We’ve been really well received. Every wrestler that I met and worked with was not only so giving with their time and advice but also their story of what led them to wrestling. So my experience with the wrestling community has been so hands on and so welcoming and really incredible,” Rickards said.