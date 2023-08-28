Eric Bischoff Says AEW Needs To Stop CM Punk From Running The Promotion

In a recent statement on Locked & Loaded, Eric Bischoff took some time to address the ongoing backstage issues at AEW involving CM Punk (via Wrestling Inc). Bischoff explained that, in his mind, Tony Khan needs to put his foot down regarding the continuing tensions surrounding the wrestler or risk the future of the promotion. You can find a highlight on the topic from Bischoff below.

On the ongoing tensions caused by Punk at AEW: “If it happens to be true, what in the name of fuck? Who’s running that company? Is Tony Khan this little dweeb that just is in love with CM Punk and is letting a talent dictate how Tony runs the business he’s invested upwards of $100 million in? What? How does this happen? This guy is — if any of this is true, I blame it all on Tony Khan. He’s a bitch. He’s letting CM Punk run roughshod over everybody in the company. I don’t see AEW having any kind of a real future if indeed this is true.”