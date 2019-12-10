Eric Bischoff Says He Met With Master P Recently, Discusses P’s House of Glory Purchase

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed that he had breakfast with Master P recently. He praised P and said he thinks P will be successful with House of Glory, which he recently purchased. Highlights are below.

On if he’s surprised that Master P is getting back in to the wrestling business: “No, I wasn’t but, and I don’t know if we’ve ever talked about it on this show, but I had breakfast with Master P about a month and a half ago, or two months ago, whenever it was when I was still in Connecticut. I went up to New York, I had some other business in New York, and P was going to be in New York at the same time so he had given me a call and wanted to know if we could get together so I went up and had breakfast with him and met with a couple of his guys on his team. Listen, Master P is a brilliant guy.”

On why he thinks so highly of Master P: “Here’s a guy, you talk about Louisiana and where it fit within the East coast – West coast hip-hop wars at the time, nobody was from Louisiana, there was no representation in the hip-hop community in Louisiana at the time, and Master P had had an offer for like a million dollars. This is a guy who was hustling on the streets and had no money, grew up poor, rough part of town New Orleans, not an unusual story at that time, and was offered a million dollars to sign with a West coast label and he walked away from it to start his own. He’s an amazing story and a really, really intelligent guy.”

On P buying House of Glory: “He’s got his own vision for what he’s doing. I think he’s right on the money, if he puts his mind to it and really commits to it. I think he’s got a good shot at being successful. He’s not going to become a threat to WWE or AEW or anything like that, but he’s going to carve out a very, very nice piece of business for himself because he’s got an intense fanbase to this day. He’s promoting music and he’s promoting artists right now all over the country. So I’m not surprised because he is a smart businessman, and he liked wrestling, he loved it, he had a great time doing it.”

On if he will be involved with P and House of Glory: “It was really more of just get together and catch up. We hadn’t talked to each other in a long time and he wanted to explain to me what he was doing and what his vision was and I was very supportive of it and we parted friends and that was it. There was no more or less to that meeting than that. I decided, because this is right after I was let go from WWE, so immediately if the word would have gotten out, people would have gone wild with it and assumed a bunch of things that weren’t true.”

“It was just two people getting together and here are some ideas and exploring the idea and that was it. Nothing happened, nothing is going to happen. I’m really not, I don’t think I fit the demo for what they’re doing quite obviously.”

