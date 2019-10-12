More Details On Master P’s Purchase of House of Glory Wrestling

It was reported earlier this week that Master P was getting back into wrestling by becoming the new owner of House of Glory Wrestling. He made his announcement with an Instagram post.

He wrote at the time: “Our new lifestyle of the elite and wealthy tv show is called “Miller’s Family Treasures” and we are making history by bringing Hip Hop to wrestling. H.O.G. “House of Glory” Join the movement #weallwegot @hogwrestling”

PWInsider reports that Master P bought the majority of the company and will be using his production team going forward, although founder Brian XL will still be the head of creative. XL and Amazing Red founded HOG back in 2014.

The next HOG event is in Jamaica, Queens on November 16, featuring TJP, Kurt Angle and others. You can find more information here.