Erik & Ivar Make Return on WWE Raw Under War Raiders Name

The Viking Raiders are the War Raiders once again, making their returns on WWE Raw. Erik and Ivar made their return to WWE TV on Monday’s show, billed as the War Raiders once again. The team defeated Alpha Academy in a tag team match to advance in the WWE World Tag Team Championship tournament.

This marks their first appearance as a team since September of last year and Ivar’s first match since the April 30th, 2024 episode of NXT.

https://twuter.com/WWE/status/1845991121027031394