Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Rhea Bloody Ripley is here to start the show. We follow her through backstage pass Gorilla, and into the ring.

Rhea keeps it short, saying she wants her revenge and her title back now. But here comes Tiffany Stratton to tell Rhea she has a message from Nia Jax, and that’s to stay out of Nia’s business.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez attack Tiffany and Rhea from behind (the side?) and leave both of them laid out as Liv stands tall with the briefcase.

We switch gears to the Women’s Tag Titles. The title match is tonight!

Rhea is backstage with Pearce, says she wants Liv and Raquel tonight. Pearce says she has them tonight, but she will have to find a tag team partner. Rhea yells that she doesn’t want a partner, doesn’t need one, and…

In comes Tiffany to interrupt, pissed, and Pearce’s lightbulb goes off. He asks Rhea, “What about her?” Rhea says fine.

In the ring are the beautiful Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. We see Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson in the crowd.



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Damage CTRL vs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Iyo and Jade to start. Jade shoves Iyo with ease. Iyo tries for a headlock takedown but jade stuffs her. Iyo flips away, Jade grabs her hair, tags in Bianca, then they double team Iyo and drop her hard. Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Bianca with hard shoulders in the corner. She lifts Iyo onto her shoulders, Iyo tries for a rollup, Bianca captures her head, deadlifts her up, Iyo lands on her feet, backs into a tag by Kairi, they double team Bianca. Kairi with a snapmare after a kick from Iyo, then they double dropkick Bianca. Right hand to Jade. Iyo tries for a baseball slide buy Jade side steps then superkicks her. Kairi from the top rope dives off with a crossbody!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: