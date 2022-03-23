Ethan Page Reportedly Signed Multi-Year Contract Extension With AEW Last Year

– According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW has signed a contract extension with wrestler and Men of the Year member Ethan Page some months ago. Initially, Ethan Page signed with AEW in March 2021. Per the report, Page signed a deal to extend his contract later that year.

Terms of Page’s contract were not disclosed, but he’s reportedly expected to remain with AEW for multiple years. As noted, Page recently made a permanent move from Canada to the US, and he detailed the move in his vlog.

Page is currently part of the Men of the Year stable along with Scorpio Sky and managed by Dan Lambert in AEW. He debuted in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match last year at AEW Revolution 2021, which was ironically won by Scorpio Sky.