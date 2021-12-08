wrestling / News
Ethan Page & Ruby Soho Raise $8,000 For Charity In Social Media Effort
Ethan Page and Ruby Soho have used their support for local convenience stores as an opportunity to raise $8.000 for good causes. As Fightful reports, the AEW stars got involved in the battle between Buc-ee’s and Sheetz, selling shirts for their respective brands (Sheetz for Soho, Buc-ee’s for Page) to see which brand people supported more and then giving the money to charity.
Page and Buc-ee’s picked up the win with $5,625, which is being donated to OneParent.org. Meanwhile, Soho raised $1,830 plus an additional $1,000 from Cody Rhodes, all of which is going to St. Jude Children Hospital. In addition, Soho will now have to go inside a Buc-ee’s.
You can see artwork of the two shirts that were sold below:
Those who have been following the recent backstage rivalry between @OfficialEGO and @realrubysoho will appreciate this on @PWTees #wrestling #AEW pic.twitter.com/WGozNL0UcB
— Richard L (@RicLaf) November 17, 2021
