Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese & More Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

ROH has announced two matches for next week’s episode of ROH TV. On Thursday’s show, it was announced that Ethan Page will battle Tony Nese next week. The match was set up when Nese and Mark Sterling came out following Page’s win over Christopher Daniels and offered him a spot with them. Page declined and the match was set between Nese and Page.

In addition, Josh Woods will battle Pat Buck after a backstage segment in which Sterling set he had brought Buck in to be Woods’ coach. Woods said no and ran down Buck, leading to the match.

ROH TV takes place next Thursday and airs on Honor Club.