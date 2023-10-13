wrestling / News
Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese & More Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
ROH has announced two matches for next week’s episode of ROH TV. On Thursday’s show, it was announced that Ethan Page will battle Tony Nese next week. The match was set up when Nese and Mark Sterling came out following Page’s win over Christopher Daniels and offered him a spot with them. Page declined and the match was set between Nese and Page.
In addition, Josh Woods will battle Pat Buck after a backstage segment in which Sterling set he had brought Buck in to be Woods’ coach. Woods said no and ran down Buck, leading to the match.
ROH TV takes place next Thursday and airs on Honor Club.
.@MarkSterlingEsq has enlisted the coaching services of @buckneverstops for @WoodsIsTheGoods.
However, it didn't go according to plan…
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/RUmKd7ncbb
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 13, 2023
The challenge is issued!@OfficialEGO vs. @TonyNese next week on #ROH TV!
Watch #ROH TV every Thursday Night on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/akLJI08bFX
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 13, 2023
