Every Match Possibility For ‘Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal’ at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will be Halloween Havoc, with two of the matches set as ‘Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal’ matches. Those include the NXT Women’s Championship match between Raquel Gonzalez and Mandy Rose, as well as NXT Tag Team Championship match between MSK and Imperium. According to PWInsider, these are all the possible stipulations for matches on the wheel:

* Ambulance Match

* Biker’s Chain Match

* Boiler Room Brawl

* Buried Alive Match

* Casket Match

* Chucky’s Choice

* Coal Miner’s Glove on A Pole Match

* Insane Asylum Match

* Lumber Jack O’Lantern Match

* Scareway to Hell Ladder Match

* Trick or Street Fight

* Weapons Wild Match

The ‘Scareway to Hell Ladder Match’ has already been selected as the stipulation for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, with Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defending against Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta and Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne.