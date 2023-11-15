Ex-WWE Developmental Talent Danny Gimondo Misses Another Court Date On DUI Charges

Danny Gimondo has reportedly missed another court date on charges of DUI and more. PWInsider reports that Gimondo did not appear at a pre-trial hearing on November 2nd in Hernando County, Florida court, and is listed as a “failure to appear” in paperwork. This is not his first missed court date; as previously reported, Gimondo did not appear for another pre-trial hearing on September 1st.

Gimondo was arrested on June 29th on charges of of DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. An arrest report from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office states that Gimondo was pulled over at a McDonalds after police saw him failing to stay in a single traffic lane. A traffic unit was called to the scene, and the traffic officer said that they arrived at 2:53 PM to find Gimondo sweating with an “odor of alcohol” coming off his breath and body. Gimondo said he was heading to a rehab facility after relapsing on alcohol. He told the officer that he had “drank Tito’s” earlier in the day “and is currently on Benzos.” He failed a sobriety test and was placed under arrest, and said he’d have a hard time doing some of the field sobriety tests (which he failed) due to a knee injury from pro wrestling.

According to the new report, Gimondo’s bail bondsman has been informed that they have 60 days to deliver him to the Hernando County Sherriff, or they will forfeit his $2,000 bond.