Expo Lucha Reveals Updated Lineup With Psychosis, Super Crazy & More

Expo Lucha has announced the updated lineup for its convention later this month in Philadelphia with Psychosis, Super Crazy and more. The company announced (per PWInsider) that the lineup includes the aforementioned names along with Dragon Lee, Laredo Kid, Ultimo Dragon, Lince Dorado and more for the event, which takes place on June 11th and 12th.

You can see the full announcement below:

EXPO LUCHA BRINGS THE WORLD’S LARGEST LUCHA LIBRE CONVENTION TO THE 2300 ARENA IN PHILADELPHIA JUNE 11-12, 2022 TO CELEBRATE THE LASTING INFLUENCE OF LUCHADORES IN ECW.

Former ECW Stars Psychosis & Super Crazy Lead A Legendary Lineup Of Lucha Icons And Superstars For Two Days Of Live Matches, Meet and Greets, Panels And More

Expo Lucha, the world’s largest lucha libre convention, and the only one held outside of Mexico, brings its one-of-a-kind fan experience to the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia June 11-12, 2022. The weekend’s festivities include two stacked lineups of lucha stars and legends plus a bonus showcase show featuring some of the best up and coming talent from across the U.S. along with two days filled with meet & greet opportunities, panels, contests and more.

Family friendly pricing is available for both days of the convention (Passes start at $10 for kids at ExpoLucha.com) and both night time live shows (Tickets start at $25 at 2300Arena.com).

Limited VIP packages which include a ringside seat for both live events and 10 autographs & photo ops during the convention are available at ExpoLucha.com.

Talent announced for Expo Lucha: Philadelphia thus far includes:

* Psychosis

* Super Crazy

* Dragon Lee w/ a special appearance by Dralistico

* Laredo Kid

* Ultimo Dragon

* Lince Dorado

* Tinieblas Jr. & Alushe

* Octagón

* Pirata Morgan

* Solar

* Black Taurus

* Reina Dorada

* Lady Maravilla

* Keyra

* Damian 666

* Mr. Iguana

* Super Astro Jr.

* Solar Jr.

* Arez

* Aeroboy

* Gringo Loco

* Astrolux (Drago Boy)

* Demus

* Papadon

* Ultimo Ant (fka Green Ant)

* Air Show (fka Xyberhawx)

* Frightmare

* Smiley

* Azrieal

New Talent Announcements:

• In action & at the convention both days –

AAA Trios Champion – Sam Adonis

• Appearing at the convention only –

AAA’s Dralistico – Saturday only

Jesus Rodriguez (fka WWE’s Ricardo Rodriguez) – both day

Now Announced – FIRST TIME EVER MATCH

Sunday, June 12

Psychosis vs. Lince Dorado

Additionally, fans attending the convention on Saturday during the day will get to see the Viva La Lucha showcase featuring matches from some of the best independent lucha promotions in the U.S. including:

California’s Pro Wrestling Revolution: El Cucuy vs. Viento

Texas’s Full Blown Pro Wrestling: ASF & Decimus vs. Studstache & Rob Love

Local Pennsylvania Favorites – LehighValley Athletic Club: Atomicos 4 vs. 4 action!

and more!

VIP Platinum & Gold package holders will be able to sit in their reserved Ringside seat for this showcase. All other Expo attendees will be able to enjoy this event standing room only with their Saturday Expo Pass.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S A WHOLE LOT MORE TO EXPERIENCE AT EXPO LUCHA!

Panels on Saturday June 11th

• The Past, Present & Future of Lucha Libre Toys with Boss Fight Studio & Roy Lucier

• The History of Lucha Libre In ECW and the Lasting Influence

WWE 2K22 Video Game Challenge

Thanks to our friends at 2K, YOU can play one of our luchadores head-to-head on Saturday, June 11th.

Beat a luchador and you qualify for the winners tournament on Sunday, June 12th where the ultimate winner will receive not only bragging rights, but take home their own copy of WWE 2K and other 2K prizes!